NYC Bolsheviks Look to Raise the Minimum Wage to $30 an Hour

A bill introduced in the New York City Council would raise the minimum hourly wage to $30 by 2030 for large businesses. That is based on ideology, not the reality of how this affects everyone. Businesses often go belly-up, leave the state, or fire people.

If you pay barely skilled workers high salaries, what do you pay highly skilled or professional workers? It becomes a vicious cycle.

It is making business owners very nervous.

According to the Wall Street Journal, working-class people are cheering it on. I imagine that would include a large number of people here illegally.

A bill introduced this week in the City Council would raise New York’s minimum wage to the highest in the country for any city or state. If the measure passes, it would raise the minimum hourly wage from $17 to $30 by 2030 for large businesses; businesses that employ fewer than 500 people would reach $30 by 2032.

For small businesses, especially, a wage increase would come on top of sky-high rent and surges in utility and insurance costs since the pandemic.

“It’s just going to get to the stage where a chef or a waitress or a bartender who has a dream of opening a restaurant—it’s just not possible,” said Sean Hayden, who employs 200 people across his five restaurants and a cocktail lounge in Manhattan and pays his tipped workers the city’s current $17 minimum wage.

It’s ironic since many politicians pushed for illegal immigration for the cheap labor.