$50,000 Drones Can Disarm Mines in the Strait of Hormuz

NewsNation spoke to the cofounders of Ulysses, a San Francisco-based tech company that makes underwater drones capable of detecting and disarming sea mines like the ones being used in the strait. The company is actively speaking with the Navy.

While currently used by several commercial enterprises, the $50,000 drones can be reconfigured and customized with sonar that can detect mines out to 1,000 feet, even in dark or murky waters.

Ulysses cofounder Will O’Brien told NewsNation that the drones can drop explosives for “controlled detonations” underwater without harming infrastructure like a “subsea cable or pipeline.” They would then neutralize the threat. The company could provide them “very quickly.”