This Is Why Democrats Are Taking Out Swalwell Now

Democrats decided to get rid of Swalwell because he is a problem for them and California. They have known about him for years, and want him gone. It’s widely known that Swalwell is a womanizer and abuser. There are also too many Democrats running for governor, and they want to consolidate. There are still 24% undecided voters in the state.

Swalwell could siphon off enough votes from other Democrats to leave two Republicans at the top of the ticket. So, Democrats are moving the chess pieces. They demand Swalwell drop out.

Democrats are taking him out, not because of their moral conscience, since this abuse has gone on for years. It’s because they know Swalwell is a liability. They didn’t care when he was sleeping with a Chinese honey pot and sitting on the Foreign Relations Committee. He was helpful to them then.

They probably took down Cesar Chavez because he was opposed to illegal immigration. He abused young girls for years, and the left covered it up.

The Allegations

Women are allegedly coming forward with sexual abuse complaints against Rep. Eric Swalwell, Fang Fang’s boyfriend.

CNN reports that a former staffer of Rep. Eric Swalwell, who wants to be California’s governor, says that the congressman raped her when she was heavily intoxicated and left her bruised and bleeding.

“I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” the woman told CNN of the incident, which she said happened in 2024 after she had stopped working in Swalwell’s office. “He didn’t stop.”

She said it was the second time Swalwell had nonconsensual sexual contact with her while she was drunk. In 2019, when she was still working for him, she said she woke up naked with him in a hotel room after a night of heavy drinking. She said she had no memory of what happened but could feel physically that they’d had sexual contact.

That shouldn’t keep him from running for governor of California, since he’s a Democrat.

Three other women who spoke with CNN also alleged various kinds of sexual misconduct by the Democratic congressman, including Swalwell sending them unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos.

Swalwell is vigorously denying the accusations.

Cheyenne Hunt, a progressive attorney and former California congressional candidate who is now the executive director of Gen-Z for Change, said in a Monday post on the social platform X that she has been “working with a number of women who are in the process of coming forward and sharing their stories of sexual harassment and even alleged abuse at the hands of Eric Swalwell.” She claimed they are doing it to do the right thing, but she is far left, and it isn’t likely.