6 Honduran Illegals Horrifically Murder Mother of 2 in Cold Blood

A forty-year-old mother of two children, Larisha Sharell Thompson, driving to a friend’s house for a birthday party, was shot three times. She was killed in cold blood by six Hondurans here illegally. The ages of the monsters are 13 to 21, and three of them are 13, 14, and 15. They also had absolutely no remorse.

According to Fox News, the suspects exchanged text messages after the crime.

In messages allegedly exchanged after Thompson’s murder, the individuals used the phrases “mission failed” and “this is just the beginning,” Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Weiland testified May 14, as reported The Herald.

They pulled up to the victim’s car and shot into it nine times with the intention of then robbing her.

The South Carolina mother worked two jobs to support her family. Legacy media ignored the legal status of the Hondurans which is very disrespectful to the family of Miss Thompson.

This was a premeditated plan.

The ringleader was arrested before for domestic violence.

Yet judges are making us argue about due process???

People who say illegal aliens commit fewer crimes are incorrect. Read about that here.

