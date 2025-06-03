50% of Liberal Women Are Mentally Ill – Pew Said It, Not Me

By
M Dowling
-
1
15

According to Pew Research, not a conservative outfit, half of liberal women admit they have a mental health problem. Such a shock. I’m shocked.

We watch them every day in rallies screaming, shaving their heads, crying stupidly, videotaping themselves ranting, bashing the patriarchy and women who want children, complaining without end. Nothing abnormal there.

And 30% of liberal men also say they have a mental health condition.

So, I ask you, why should we let them run the country ever again?

Gunther had this absolutely correct! Standing on the shore letting loose with a primal scream is a good indicator of mental instability.

Mrs. Walz is very strange.

Getting violent is a sign that things aren’t right for this liberal lady.

Gunther has another one of the possible 50%.


Dr. Van Nostrand
10 minutes ago

Ugly and angry and this is the way to seek the attention they desperately crave. You ever see a group of good looking liberal woman? Don’t look because you won’t find them.

