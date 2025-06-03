50% of Liberal Women Are Mentally Ill – Pew Said It, Not Me

According to Pew Research, not a conservative outfit, half of liberal women admit they have a mental health problem. Such a shock. I’m shocked.

We watch them every day in rallies screaming, shaving their heads, crying stupidly, videotaping themselves ranting, bashing the patriarchy and women who want children, complaining without end. Nothing abnormal there.

And 30% of liberal men also say they have a mental health condition.

So, I ask you, why should we let them run the country ever again?

Also of note from @PewResearch… ~30% of liberal men under 30 also say they have a mental health condition, which is higher than both conservative and moderate *women*. — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) February 14, 2025

Gunther had this absolutely correct! Standing on the shore letting loose with a primal scream is a good indicator of mental instability.

A bunch of White liberal women went to a lake for a “primal scream” to vent about Trump winning. These people are not mentally stable. pic.twitter.com/I23DOZPngO — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 27, 2024

Mrs. Walz is very strange.

Liberal women are INSANE.

Change my mind. pic.twitter.com/wevuY3Tpks — Nikki (@Niknakgirl23) September 25, 2024

Getting violent is a sign that things aren’t right for this liberal lady.

Liberal white woman…unhinged. Becomes violent and doesn’t like consequences pic.twitter.com/2thBngqHsU — Myrna (@GigaBeers) October 24, 2024

Gunther has another one of the possible 50%.

This is a typical liberal female. They can’t be fixed. pic.twitter.com/dp5YwzmfG7 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 23, 2025

