60 Minutes Presents an Edited Version of the Trump Interview

The media is pulling the same thing they have done so many times before. They are editing this interview with 60 minutes to create a narrative they prefer. It’s infuriating. People need to go to the sources and original videos.

Norah O’Donnell wouldn’t even admit that D.C. is safer than it was.

They are trying to make President Trump look like he has dementia. If you listen to the entire interview, he sounds great. He crushed it.

This is the entire interview:

BREAKING: The White House just released the FULL uncut version of President Trump’s 60 Minutes interview – which CBS SPLICED into just 27 minutes. The original is 73 minutes long. 47 held up VERY well through the entire thing. The fake news doesn’t stand a chance! pic.twitter.com/pRZXjBwrLo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2025

Norah is a dishonest hack. I don’t know why he gives these corrupt reporters interviews. The interview was calm and pleasant, but 60 Minutes put out a combat version.

Norah was busy with her gotcha questions, giving herself away as a biased radical.