60 Minutes Presents an Edited Version of the Trump Interview

By
M Dowling
-
0
36

The media is pulling the same thing they have done so many times before. They are editing this interview with 60 minutes to create a narrative they prefer. It’s infuriating. People need to go to the sources and original videos.

Norah O’Donnell wouldn’t even admit that D.C. is safer than it was.

They are trying to make President Trump look like he has dementia. If you listen to the entire interview, he sounds great. He crushed it.

This is the entire interview:

Norah is a dishonest hack. I don’t know why he gives these corrupt reporters interviews. The interview was calm and pleasant, but 60 Minutes put out a combat version.

Norah was busy with her gotcha questions, giving herself away as a biased radical.

