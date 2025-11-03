Great Response from the Nigerian President

President Trump threatened to go into Nigeria to save the Christians being executed there. He also warned the Nigerian president that he would cut off all aid if it didn’t stop.

The Nigerian President’s response was better than you could expect.

A spokesperson for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said Sunday that the African nation would accept assistance from the U.S. military, but Mr. Trump should regard Nigeria as a “sovereign” country.

“We welcome U.S. assistance as long as it recognizes our territorial integrity,” spokesman Daniel Bwala told Reuters. “I am sure by the time these two leaders meet and sit, there would be better outcomes in our joint resolve to fight terrorism.”

The presidential spokesman said the Islamic jihadis had killed people of all faiths and were not singling out Christians in their attacks.

He said Nigeria’s leaders understand not to take Mr. Trump literally and to instead see the American president’s “style of going forceful in order to force a sit-down and have a conversation.”