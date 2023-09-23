7.5M Illegal Crossers in the US, 5.18M Single, Adult Men in 3 Years

We know 7.5 million anonymous unvetted people from over 150 countries have entered the United States illegally. They are traveling around the country now, unmonitored. These numbers don’t count the gotaways no one caught.

We have no idea why they’re here, and we have a lot of enemies.

August had 304,162 illegal crossers, not 232,972 as originally reported. August is hot, and the numbers of illegal migrants are usually lower. In other words, expect a lot more each month.

BREAKING: 232,972 illegal immigrants were encountered at the southern border in August — the 30th straight month of the worst border crisis on record. 7.5+ million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/sj5efhFe6n — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

As Conservative Treehouse reports, 5.18 million of them were single adult men. That’s an army four times the size of Russia’s army. Many people coming in are from Russia, Iran, China, and other unfriendly countries.

Remarkably, people are posting on social media that we are all racists because we don’t want this. Does anyone fall for this madness?

This isn’t the total number. We don’t know who’s going into Florida by boat, who’s flying in, and who’s coming in from Canada.

We are watching the complete destruction of our country in real-time, and Biden still has more than 40% of the nation’s support. His advisor Barack Obama is still popular?

People doing this hate you, not just Republicans. They hate all of us, and they hate the idea of America.

More dead people for Biden’s cemetery. Progressives certainly don’t care about these people coming into the country. Look below — more dead children for Biden’s Graveyard.

Another body was just pulled from the Rio Grande here in Eagle Pass this morning. Middle aged male.

3-year-old boy drowned here yesterday.

10-year-old boy drowned here last week.

Every time we come here, there are multiple drownings, for 2+ years now.

Video courtesy: @TxDPS pic.twitter.com/3PPlemNYuB — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

Bill Melugin … reporting from the Border November 2022… Eagle Pass Texas 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dKASHzV7Yy — Joni Job (@jj_talking) September 20, 2023

Here’s a leaked video with border agents wanting to know why we aren’t upholding the Constitution. Republicans aren’t even impeaching Biden and Mayorkas.

Border Patrol Agents ARE BREAKING RANKS!! They Are Questioning Why Isn’t Leadership UPHOLDING THE CONSTITUTION ‼️

‌

Border Patrol Chief “We stay focused we continue to do the job and the mission that we signed up for. We all signed up for it, we all raised our hand.”

‌

BRAVE… pic.twitter.com/yLmzFqwKMg — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 21, 2023

Full scale invasion:

Panama — today in Panama we saw and made video of situation easily this bad. Is real and growing. We just in from jungle and no chance to upload anything. Tomorrow morning back to jungle before sunrise. https://t.co/Un7O4UYYIK — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) September 16, 2023

Related