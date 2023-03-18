The stories about the secure border are – as everyone should know by now – false. What people also ignore is the tragedy of bodies growing by the day. These are the people Joe Biden invited into the nation illegally and all who support him.

Officials at Eagle Pass have a refrigerator handy for the bodies of the aliens coming illegally who drown in the Rio Grande and end up in Biden’s graveyard.

Those who live in the area talk of bodies floating in the river. Sometimes there aren’t enough refrigerators to hold the bodies. The graveyards are growing.

As the numbers of illegal crossers grow, so do the bodies and the graveyards of anonymous people. About 890 bodies were retrieved in 2020, but that doesn’t count those who die in the desert or wash away as if they never existed.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents made a record 2.2 million arrests along the 1,958-mile border in the 2022 fiscal year, up from 1.65 million arrests in 2021. In the 245-mile section of the border that federal authorities identify as the Del Rio Sector in Texas, which includes Eagle Pass, there were 481,000 apprehensions in fiscal 2022, an 85% increase over the previous year. Many of the arrests were in Eagle Pass’s Maverick County, population 58,000,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

As people die on the border, the screamers — who once vilified the Border Patrol unfairly over the deathe of one little girl — are silent.

There is probably no one to lay a flower on their graves. Will there be anyone to say prayers over their graves as time passes? Most are anonymous.

These are the forgotten people. They are the collateral damage the politicians don’t care about in their quest to transform the nation.

Biden is building back better. He’s building graveyards.

“A lot of corpses and there was nowhere to put them.” Authorities are overwhelmed by the record number of migrants who die trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. https://t.co/5bxTjtV9gQ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 17, 2023

Related