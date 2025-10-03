7 Bizarre Moments Enshrined Forever in X Posts This Week

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Just when you think there is hope, people quash them. However, one must never give up. Most Americans are sane. Check out a few of the week’s bizarre moments.

  1. If you want to know how Seattle got so crazy, here’s how: Racist clown world leaders.

2. Sunny Hostin spent time on The View espousing the latest left-wing opinion that you can’t be pro-life for unborn babies and own an AR-15 or believe in the death penalty for criminals.

It does not compute, but as Kurt Schlichter says, who cares what she thinks.

3. OMG, who will wash racist Karen’s car? Who? Who? Without illegal migrants, whatever will she do?

4. More low IQ blather. I once had a crazy German Shepherd with eyes like hers.

5. This guy should give up making videos.

6. The churches are doubling down on whatever this is.

I’ll see you one blessed block of ice, and raise you a female Austin Powers.

7. They’re coming to take you away, aha ha.

