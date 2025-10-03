7 Bizarre Moments Enshrined Forever in X Posts This Week

Just when you think there is hope, people quash them. However, one must never give up. Most Americans are sane. Check out a few of the week’s bizarre moments.

If you want to know how Seattle got so crazy, here’s how: Racist clown world leaders.

This is how a society dies. https://t.co/KIOGVG4Td0 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 3, 2025

2. Sunny Hostin spent time on The View espousing the latest left-wing opinion that you can’t be pro-life for unborn babies and own an AR-15 or believe in the death penalty for criminals.

It does not compute, but as Kurt Schlichter says, who cares what she thinks.

I’m completely indifferent to what some commie mid thinks https://t.co/m6lehza8oo — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 2, 2025

3. OMG, who will wash racist Karen’s car? Who? Who? Without illegal migrants, whatever will she do?

16000+ citizens are in misery waiting for permits to rebuild their homes, homes that your negligence burned down, bitch. And you’re worried because you can’t get your car washed by illegal aliens? https://t.co/ZfDuYNAx5M — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 3, 2025

4. More low IQ blather. I once had a crazy German Shepherd with eyes like hers.

We will never fully appreciate how lucky we are that the Walz family was kept from D.C.. There’s a darkness there. You can see it. In both of them. pic.twitter.com/JUZqZtcvtH — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 2, 2025

5. This guy should give up making videos.

This “Mrs. Doubtfire” sequel is terrible. pic.twitter.com/amHaH8aeRl — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 3, 2025

6. The churches are doubling down on whatever this is.

I’ll see you one blessed block of ice, and raise you a female Austin Powers.

The Pope has released his cringe, and the Prots have responded in kind: https://t.co/HrpYoyYtR6 — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2025

When did Austin Powers join the clergy? https://t.co/9UPjop1z5E — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 3, 2025

I’m so sad to be a Catholic these days. https://t.co/tp7PcvBaXG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 3, 2025

7. They’re coming to take you away, aha ha.