Another Vessel Was Struck Near Venezuela in the War on Drugs

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

The administration struck another terrorist-tied vessel running drugs of the coast of Venezuela. President Trump ordered a fourth lethal strike on a narco-trafficking vessel tied to terrorist groups as it sped off the coast of Venezuela.

The vessel was said to be carrying narcotics bound for the United States according to U.S. intelligence.

Pete Hegseth, who directed the action, has stated that more strikes are coming until the drug routes threatening Americans are shut down.

There is little doubt that the NY Times will immediately interview leftist professors who will say it’s illegal as the outlet mourns the death of the drug demons.

Hopefully, Mexico is watching. They are the biggest providers of the worst poisons.

1 Comment
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
14 minutes ago

There is a definite right versus wrong in this.

Leftists are claiming that Trump is blowing up boats with no drugs because he is a bully.

