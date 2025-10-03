Another Vessel Was Struck Near Venezuela in the War on Drugs

The administration struck another terrorist-tied vessel running drugs of the coast of Venezuela. President Trump ordered a fourth lethal strike on a narco-trafficking vessel tied to terrorist groups as it sped off the coast of Venezuela.

The vessel was said to be carrying narcotics bound for the United States according to U.S. intelligence.

Pete Hegseth, who directed the action, has stated that more strikes are coming until the drug routes threatening Americans are shut down.

There is little doubt that the NY Times will immediately interview leftist professors who will say it’s illegal as the outlet mourns the death of the drug demons.

BREAKING: President Trump ordered a lethal, KINETIC MILITARY STRIKE on a narco-terrorist vessel, taking out four terrorists near Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/yNdilBSSmL

The operation was directed by SecWar Pete Hegseth. Why do they even try anymore? These terrorists are being… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 3, 2025

Hopefully, Mexico is watching. They are the biggest providers of the worst poisons.