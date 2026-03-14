700 of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Fled to Canada

The destination for fleeing clerics and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members (IRGC) appears to be Canada, which is bad news for the United States since they are right next door. The terror agents are openly traitorous in Canada, as radicals are here in New York City.

Ezra Levant of Rebel News wrote about it last month. Ironically, we probably have more than 700 in New York City.

In June 2024, Canada finally designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This came more than four years after 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were killed when the IRGC shot down Flight PS752. Despite the terrorist designation, it is estimated that roughly 700 IRGC agents are still operating in Canada. Iranians say the government has not done enough to rid the country of these terrorists.

Melissa Lantsman is a former Canadian conservative politician. Born to Ukrainian Jewish immigrants, she is openly lesbian. She has tried to warn Canadians about the dangers of radical Islam. Her pleas are met with apathy, as they are in the United States.

She said, “The government knows there are IRGC agents here in Canada. They know these terrorists perpetuate violence, terrify our citizens, and do the work of the mullahs in our own streets. But the government lets them stay in Canada. Why?

🇨🇦🔫🇮🇷 : A clearly shaken up Melissa Lantsman explains that hundreds of IRGC terrorists are freely living it up in Canada. Terrorizing Iranian Canadians & Jewish Canadians, with impunity. Elbows up Liberals could care less as shots ring out daily at Jewish communities and… pic.twitter.com/5Npdjq02UN — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) March 11, 2026

This politically correct officer shouldn’t be an officer.

This cop says Toronto must remain respectful and welcoming for everyone. If you think he’s talking about the Jews, you’ve been away a while. He’s referring to 700 Iranian IRGC agents in Canada, who plan this annual Al Quds Day terror march. They will be welcome and respected. https://t.co/AafLGK8Va4 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 12, 2026

Here’s a cleric with his heavily clothed wives.

🚨 MULLAH SPOTTED IN TORONTO FROM ABU DHABI It has been reported that IRGC mullahs, officials, and leaders are fleeing out of fear of regime collapse. This Mullah was spotted entering Toronto, ON, Canada, on a flight from Abu Dhabi. Stay connected, follow @MOSSADil. pic.twitter.com/qinK4Mo225 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) March 13, 2026

A community note on the previous X post: Canada lists the IRGC Corps as a terrorist entity. Critics say unclear screening guidelines mean alleged regime officials may enter Canada while former Iranian conscripts, who served mandatory service, face deportation despite not being decision-makers in the IRGC.

They have 28 of the 700 under investigation, but only one has been deported. It is suicidal.

Minister Anandasangaree says 28 Iranians in Canada are under investigation for alleged IRGC ties and have been deemed inadmissible. “Due process will determine if they’re eligible to stay here or not,” he adds. So far, only one individual has been removed. pic.twitter.com/oKjPrmA5MW — Juno News (@junonewscom) March 11, 2026

Information came via The Last Refuge.