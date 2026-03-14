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700 of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Fled to Canada

By
M Dowling
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1
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The destination for fleeing clerics and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members (IRGC) appears to be Canada, which is bad news for the United States since they are right next door. The terror agents are openly traitorous in Canada, as radicals are here in New York City.

Ezra Levant of Rebel News wrote about it last month. Ironically, we probably have more than 700 in New York City.

In June 2024, Canada finally designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This came more than four years after 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were killed when the IRGC shot down Flight PS752. Despite the terrorist designation, it is estimated that roughly 700 IRGC agents are still operating in Canada. Iranians say the government has not done enough to rid the country of these terrorists.

Melissa Lantsman is a former Canadian conservative politician. Born to Ukrainian Jewish immigrants, she is openly lesbian. She has tried to warn Canadians about the dangers of radical Islam. Her pleas are met with apathy, as they are in the United States.

She said, “The government knows there are IRGC agents here in Canada. They know these terrorists perpetuate violence, terrify our citizens, and do the work of the mullahs in our own streets. But the government lets them stay in Canada. Why?

This politically correct officer shouldn’t be an officer.

Here’s a cleric with his heavily clothed wives.

A community note on the previous X post: Canada lists the IRGC Corps as a terrorist entity. Critics say unclear screening guidelines mean alleged regime officials may enter Canada while former Iranian conscripts, who served mandatory service, face deportation despite not being decision-makers in the IRGC.

They have 28 of the 700 under investigation, but only one has been deported. It is suicidal.

Information came via The Last Refuge.

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1 COMMENT

  1. 10 or 15 years ago when I was saying that Canada would eventually become a Muslim nation, people laughed at me.

    Of course we are not there yet, but things are definitely moving in that direction.

    and it is sad.

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