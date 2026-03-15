New Study Shows Majority of Studies Underestimate Sea Levels

The New York Times reported a study in the journal Nature that reveals sea-level research is wrong. Climate scientists have been underestimating how high water levels are.

New research has found that scientists studying sea-level rise have been using methods that underestimate how high the water already is. One result is that hundreds of millions more people worldwide are already living dangerously close to the rising ocean than Western scientists had previously estimated.

The new study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, has found that the vast majority of scientific studies have made this mistake. Coastal sea levels are, on average, eight inches to a foot higher than many maps and models of the world’s coastlines indicate, the research found.

The discrepancies are much larger in certain regions, such as Southeast Asia and Pacific nations, where ocean dynamics are more complex. There, coastal sea levels are up to several meters higher than commonly estimated.

They conclude that the broad conclusions are accurate. They say coastal sea levels are rising as the world warms, but they used an incorrect starting point. Policymakers worldwide have based their extremist policies on the “imminent” death of the planet, which is always somehow ten years from now.

You have to love how they won’t refute climate change, no matter what they uncover. The New York Times wants you to believe that you have to continue on the same path because the broader conclusions are allegedly right. And how broad are we talking? For years, they’ve rung alarm bells mistakenly, and they are still ringing alarm bells.

Fewer than 1% of the scientific studies they reviewed had the correct measurements. That is not very encouraging.

The study checked 385 other peer-reviewed papers and found that less than 1 percent had correctly assessed where sea levels are today. The problem starts with a decades-old method that compares satellite-based measurements of land elevation to something scientists know as a “geoid model,” which is a technique for estimating average sea level based on Earth’s gravitational field.

When they discovered there wasn’t much global warming, they said global cooling is also global warming. They also changed it from ‘global warming’ to ‘climate change’. No one can ever refute that the climate is changing.

When scientists were found plotting to exaggerate climate science to get the changes in behavior that they wanted, the media ignored it. It was labeled Climategate, and everyone ignored it, except for scientists who said it didn’t change a thing. Everything was still warming.

Recently, we heard that the way we measure temperatures is also wrong. That doesn’t matter either. It doesn’t even matter that almost none of their predictions have come to pass.

Their predictions are all computer models.

Some in Asia are living closer to sea level than they realized, so this is a real “wake-up call,” we are told. The climate extremists won’t let us off the hook, but how can you trust them? They are wrong about this, but we are supposed to trust them enough to let them distribute the world’s wealth and destroy economies and progress.