80 Illinois Schools with No Students Proficient in Math, None Can Read in 24

Eighty Illinois schools, mostly Chicago schools, don’t have a single student proficient in math, and 24 have no students proficient in reading, despite many schools spending more than the annual state average of $24,700 per pupil.

A Wirepoints analysis of the state’s 2024 report card found the number of schools failing in math was up from 67 in 2023, although the number failing in reading was down from 32. Proficiency was based on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness test for grades 3-8 and the SAT test for high schoolers.

The schools take in 18,000 students who will suffer for the rest of their lives over not being properly educated.

Some of the schools on the two lists above are part of Chicago’s Youth Connection Charter School network – schools that target dropouts and other at-risk students. Still, these figures are not acceptable.