Hundreds of Millions of Tax Dollars Go to Do Nothing

The latest exposé by undercover investigator James O’Keefe appears to reveal the underbelly of corruption among people contracting with the government who seem to have little or no conscience. They steal from the American taxpayer and are comfortable boasting about it. One such company appears to be ATI Government Solutions. It secures huge government contracts, establishes minority-owned status seemingly by using compensated figureheads. The minority status makes it bulletproof. Then ATI allegedly takes 65% off the top but only acts as a pass-through. Those who do the work get 35%.

If true, it’s a massive scam on the American people.

Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler has begun an investigation.

How many of these shocking schemes are out there? Judging from the debt we accrued, there are many.

This still has to be proven, but what O’Keefe uncovered so far does seem to be damning.