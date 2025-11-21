86 Democrats Vote with GOP to Condemn Socialism in the USA

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution condemning socialism Friday morning, with eighty-six Democrats crossing the aisle to rebuke “socialist policies” in the U.S. following Zohran Mamdani’s recent election as the mayor-elect of New York City.

The measure passed in a 285-98 vote. Two members, Rep. Deborah Ross, D-Pa., and Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Ore., voted present.

Notably, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who endorsed Mamdani just days before the mayoral election, also voted in favor of the measure.

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., highlights a list of the economic system’s failures and serves as a rebuke of political forces inching toward more socialist platforms. Among other items, it asserts that socialism has led to famine and mass murder under the Cuban Castro regime, the Chinese rule of Mao Zedong, the ongoing Venezuelan regime of Nicolás Maduro and others.

“Resolved by the House of Representatives that Congress denounces socialism in all its forms and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States,” the text reads.

I was hoping for more Democrats to counter the rise of socialism and communism in the party. I really want the Democrats to come back to a more centrist position. However, Barack Obama did a great job of purging more independent Democrats.

