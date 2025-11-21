The Return of the Bushies in 2028

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that new “rumors” are circulating about an alleged effort to bring an end to what some call the “Bush Exile.” This supposed initiative is described as an attempt by certain Republicans, the RINO warmongering contingent, to regain control of the GOP from Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

According to the outlet, there are claims that a sort of behind-the-scenes Republican network—still tied into influential connections nationwide—has been quietly positioning itself to step in once Trump is no longer on the scene.

Subtly Heading for RINO Supremacy

While George W. Bush is said to be unwilling to openly criticize Trump, he is believed to be open to subtly influencing the party’s direction for the long term.

A source identified as a “former Bush official” told the Daily Mail that Trump “knows that there’s no third term option,” and noted that Vice President JD Vance “has a head start” over other Republicans eyeing the 2028 presidential race. The same former official forecast that “there will be a big open field within the Republican Party” in 2028.

He has more than a head start. Vance will do what the people want done, and he will do it using the presidential language they like.

The outlet also reported that former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Steele has urged the former president to reengage with GOP politics, saying he possesses “a voice that would resonate with a lot more Americans.”

Michael Steele has become a flaming a$$ liberal and he is not looking out for the GOP’s welfare.

Hints from the Head Bush

Breitbart News has previously highlighted several remarks George W. Bush made about Trump. In a 2021 conversation with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell, Bush expressed that he believed Trump “lacked the ‘humility’ necessary to be an effective leader.”

Additionally, Breitbart News reporter John Binder noted that back in October 2019—during Trump’s first term—Bush argued that Trump’s “isolationist United States” was “destabilizing around the world,” warning that an isolationist turn by the U.S. was “dangerous for the sake of peace.”

These comments followed Bush’s own tenure in office, during which he led the United States into the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 American service members in Iraq alone, including over 3,500 killed in combat.

Trump is not an isolationist which has some on the right worried and upset. He blew up Iran’s nuclear sites, is settling wars throughout the world, and wants to protect Nigerians. I’m not sure what he is doing in Venezuela but he won’t start a war. The US is negotiating with Maduro.

The NY Times

The Times has a similar article and they quote Sen. Cramer, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie, and David Axelrod. No story quoting them has any credibility right now. Cramer is critical of Trump, Greene and Massie are angry with Trump, and Axelrod is a far-left operative.

The only thing I can think of that’s almost as bad as the Democrat Bolsheviks is the return of the Bushies. I assume Pence would tag along with such a group. Pence’s organization is comprised of hopeful RINOs. I also imagine they pray that Trump loses the House in 2026 so they can rise back to the top of the GOP with their fellow scoundrels. They don’t seem to realize we aren’t voting for Republicans for the most part. We’re voting for common sense.