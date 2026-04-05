9% of All Births Are Anchor Babies & Chief Justice Roberts Likes It

Birth tourism is booming in 2023. Over 300,000 babies were born to unauthorized or legal, temporary immigrant mothers. In total, it’s 9% of the US births in that given year.

“And we look at how that shakes out over time,” says Will Cain, “a clear spike in the number of births to unauthorized immigrant mothers in the United States from 2019 to 2023. That’s unprecedented; it’s unforeseen; it’s undeniable, but Chief Justice Roberts was unconvinced.”

Roberts made the ridiculous statement that “It certainly wasn’t a problem in the 19th century.”

Solicitor General Sauer explained it’s a different world, where 8 billion people are a plane ride away from becoming a US citizen.

Deflecting, the Chief Justice said, “Well, it’s a new world, but the same Constitution.”

Roberts interprets the Constitution literally when it suits him.

Video Via Liberty Daily