President Trump Threatens Iran in His Strongest Language Yet

President Trump posted an open message to Iranian leadership. The US is going to blow up bridges and a power plant if they don’t open the Strait. He used strong language, but that probably won’t work with ideological theocrats.

I pray it doesn’t get to that, but they are fanatics, so it likely will.

Meanwhile, Democrats say they will let him be sent to The Hague to be tried for war crimes. The media and the Democrats are on Iran’s side.

The Truth Social post:

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP

This isn’t good, but it’s better than sending pallets of cash and gold on an IRGC plane and releasing $150 billion to them for terrorism.