9th Circuit Allows Deployment of Oregon National Guard in Portland

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily lifted a lower court’s order blocking the deployment of Oregon National Guard troops to the city.

However, a broader order that prohibits any state’s National Guard from deploying into Portland remains in effect.

A federal judge on Thursday issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) blocking President Trump’s National Guard deployment in Chicago.

US District Judge April Perry, a Biden appointee, said Trump’s troop deployment violates the Posse Comitatus Act as well as the 10th and 14th Amendments.

The administrative stay only applies to Saturday’s order from U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut prohibiting the deployment of the Oregon National Guard into the Portland area. The Ninth Circuit did not consider the strength of either side’s legal argument, only issuing a stay to minimize harm while the court deliberates.