The Pettiness of Barack Obama

Barack Obama dropped 26,171 bombs in a single year on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan without Congressional approval. Donald Trump ended eight Wars in a year.

Jared Kushner deserves a lot of credit as well, as do Steve Witkoff and Marco Rubio and the Middle East nations who negotiated. It was brilliant bringing the other nations in the region into the peace negotiations.

There is hope that other countries will join the Abraham Accords.

Yet, Obama won the Nobel for nothing, proving the Nobel is just a partisan award. That isn’t to denigrate the courageous woman who was given the award this year. She dedicated her award to the suffering people of Venezuela and Donald Trump.

Obama put out an entire statement on the peace deal and didn’t mention Donald Trump.

That is so petty.

Even CNN and Abby Phillips gets it

John Fetterman is going to push for Donald Trump to get it if this peace deal holds.


Even the President of Belarus gets it.

Next, they’ll go to some other cause they don’t care about. Maybe they will go to the No Kings again.

This person doesn’t get it. Frydnes is nasty. He is suggesting Trump doesn’t have courage and integrity, proving once again that the Nobel Peace Prize has nothing to do with peace.

The much-reviled Russian President gets it. You may not like Putin, but he’s not wrong here.

When I heard they gave the Prize to Arafat, I knew what they were. Now everyone knows.

John adams
John adams
54 minutes ago

The tide is turning in the world.

