The Pettiness of Barack Obama

Barack Obama dropped 26,171 bombs in a single year on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan without Congressional approval. Donald Trump ended eight Wars in a year.

Jared Kushner deserves a lot of credit as well, as do Steve Witkoff and Marco Rubio and the Middle East nations who negotiated. It was brilliant bringing the other nations in the region into the peace negotiations.

There is hope that other countries will join the Abraham Accords.

Yet, Obama won the Nobel for nothing, proving the Nobel is just a partisan award. That isn’t to denigrate the courageous woman who was given the award this year. She dedicated her award to the suffering people of Venezuela and Donald Trump.

Obama put out an entire statement on the peace deal and didn’t mention Donald Trump.

That is so petty.

Even CNN and Abby Phillips gets it

WOW! CNN is now directly CALLING OUT Barack Hussein Obama for refusing to give President Trump credit for the Gaza peace dealpic.twitter.com/otw1aQqYHv — HẠNH HUỲNH (@HanhH2190) October 11, 2025

John Fetterman is going to push for Donald Trump to get it if this peace deal holds.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) says he’ll be leading the committee to get President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize if Trump’s Middle East Peace deal sticks and if he brings peace to Ukraine and Russia. Barack Obama got the prize for being the right identity.pic.twitter.com/X0kkhH6yKH — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 9, 2025



Even the President of Belarus gets it.

BELARUSIAN PRESIDENT: OBAMA DID NOT DESERVE THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE. TRUMP DID Belarusian President Lukashenko: “Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize. It is complete stupidity. In the past, the corresponding U.S. president, who did nothing at all, became president and… https://t.co/hUvSJbufTL pic.twitter.com/tVdvM3mRH0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 10, 2025

Next, they’ll go to some other cause they don’t care about. Maybe they will go to the No Kings again.

The cause is not the cause. It never has been. https://t.co/QkLirM7zJD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 11, 2025

This person doesn’t get it. Frydnes is nasty. He is suggesting Trump doesn’t have courage and integrity, proving once again that the Nobel Peace Prize has nothing to do with peace.

OUR HERO OF THE DAY IS: Jørgen Watne Frydnes! He is the chair of the Nobel Committee, the organization that awards the Nobel Peace Prize. Today he was asked why Trump wasn’t selected. :”We only give the award to people of courage and integrity.” Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/7pTFhz2Vui — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) October 10, 2025

The much-reviled Russian President gets it. You may not like Putin, but he’s not wrong here.

When I heard they gave the Prize to Arafat, I knew what they were. Now everyone knows.