GOP Senators Demand Boasberg Be Suspended Immediately

Will Judge Boasberg finally be impeached? Six Republican Senators asked Sri Srinivasan, the chief judge of the DC Circuit Court, to suspend Boasberg pending potential impeachment proceedings in the House against the Obama appointee who devotes his time to lawfare against President Trump.

Boasberg is undeterred by any of this, and as the powerful chief judge of the DC District Court for the past two years, Boasberg plans to resume contempt proceedings against the Trump Department of Justice for defying his “oral” order to return planes carrying illegal Venezuelans under the President’s Alien Enemies Act proclamation last March.

Boasberg claims he found “probable cause” that the Trump administration committed criminal contempt against his court. A panel of the DC appellate court vacated his contempt finding this past summer. However, it wasn’t a clear win for Trump and they kicked the matter back to Boasberg on Friday, allowing him to restart the process.

He immediately set up a Wednesday hearing to discuss the next steps in his court’s contempt inquiry.

He shows no signs of slowing down in his lawfare actions against Trump and his administration.

Boasberg’s Lawfare History

Boasberg had attended Trump’s arraignment in Washington for the J6 criminal indictment and had planned to attend Trump’s trial during the 2024 campaign season.

Judge Boasberg reportedly worked with Tanya Chutkin, who hales from a family of Jamaican Marxists, and is the judge presiding over Trump’s J6 trial, to prepare for the it. He reportedly became disillusioned when the Supreme Court took up the question of presidential immunity.

According to a new book, Injustice, Chutkin and Boasberg had been meeting every two weeks with the US marshals and court staff to work out the security logistics upholding Trump’s trial.

These two judges were scrambling to get the trial moving in 2024. They were very concerned that the by the US Supreme Court did not circumvent the appellate court, which meant the immunity decision would be delayed.

So, you had two judges, who had issued sometimes false and often inflammatory statements against Donald Trump and his supporters, plotting to rush a trial.

Boasberg has a long list of lawfare cases against the administration. He let two individuals out of prison after they threatened the president. In one case, a woman travelled from New York to DC and posted on Facebook that she was willing to “sacrificially killed this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out was trachea.”

Another ruling in favor of Meta against the Federal Trade Commission was a shot at the President.

The Trump administration doesn’t really have a chance of winning a case if Boasberg is in charge.

Now Boasberg has Tennessee’s Bill Haggerty riled up and he signed on to the impeachment. Bill Haggerty is not one to engage in anything like this.

There isn’t much time to move ahead with an impeachment, but it is now very popular among Republicans, and a slim majority of Americans in general, reports Rasmussen.