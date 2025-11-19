Democrats Call for a Military Insurrection

Democrats disgracefully called for a real insurrection in a new video, unlike the J6 riot which wasn’t an insurrection. They are calling for the military to disobey President Trump’s orders, under the guise of the President issuing illegal orders.

The military isn’t being pitted against American citizenry. How absurd.

The National Guard are only deployed to protect federal buildings and our agents from Antifa and other Democrat terrorists.

Democrats are fomenting sedition and trying to get active military to disobey their commanding officers and President Trump. The Guard have not received any unlawful orders and Democrats know it.

Democrats have once again resorted to using the US military against US citizens. Read about that below.

This is rich. They are calling for military to put themselves in harm’s way and claim they will have their backs. A person would have to be a fool to believe that.

The media will back them up, and they will get away with it as they always do.

Stephen Miller pointed out that it is an insurrection.

We have been this way before. Then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted General Milley to launch a military coup during President Trump’s first presidency.

THE JANUARY 8 REPORT

The NY Times reported some very crucial information ignored by the media.

Speaker Pelosi spoke with General Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about making certain President Trump couldn’t launch a nuke. She also suggested they remove the President with a military coup.

In a letter to House Democrats on Friday, Ms. Pelosi invoked the resignation of Richard M. Nixon amid the Watergate scandal, when Republicans prevailed upon the president to resign and avoid the ignominy of an impeachment, calling Mr. Trump’s actions a “horrific assault on our democracy.”

Ms. Pelosi also said she had spoken with Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about “preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes.”

A spokesman for General Milley, Col. Dave Butler, confirmed that the two had spoken and said the general had “answered her questions regarding the process of nuclear command authority.”

But some Defense Department officials have privately expressed anger that political leaders seemed to be trying to get the Pentagon to do the work of Congress and Cabinet secretaries, who have legal options to remove a president.

Mr. Trump, they noted, is still the commander in chief, and unless he is removed, the military is bound to follow his lawful orders. While military officials can refuse to carry out orders they view as illegal, they cannot proactively remove the president from the chain of command. That would be a military coup, these officials said. [Emphasis mine]

Speaker Pelosi wanted to launch a military coup. This report doesn’t seem to indicate Milley cursed or accused Trump and his supporters of acting like Brownshirts.