A Clear Attack on the Dallas ICE Facility, Three Shot

“If you have an important point to make, don’t try to be subtle or clever. Use a pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time – a tremendous whack”.

~ Winston Churchill

“If you have ten thousand regulations, you destroy all respect for the law”.

~ Winston Churchill

“It is better to Die on your feet then Live on you knees”

~ Emilio Zapata Salazar

Freedom is the last best hope of earth.

~ Abraham Lincoln

There are two ways to conquer and enslave a nation. One is by the sword…The other is by debt.

~ John Adams 1826

These are the times that try men’s souls. – Thomas Paine