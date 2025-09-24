A Clear Attack on the Dallas ICE Facility, Three Shot

There was an attack at the Dallas ICE office. Shots were fired into the facility. Three people were allegedly shot, but their condition is unknown.
Reportedly, one person is dead. They might mean the shooter.
The shooter committed suicide.
BREAKING: “CLEAR ATTACK ON ICE”
ICE confirms shots have been fired into their Dallas facility — striking three people.
The shooter is down from self-inflicted wounds. pic.twitter.com/JujNUuzXKn
— The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) September 24, 2025
My ” prediction” might be wrong, maybe I am too pessimistic, but after they assassinated Charlie Kirk I said the left would become more violent. It is too early to tell, but I would not be surprised if in the next few months the left becomes much more violent, and they murder or try to murder more people. What happened… Read more »
I agree with your ‘prediction’, Friend, given this is what the Bible tells us in II Timothy Chapter 3 and many other passages. II Timothy 3:13 says that, “But evil men and imposters will to grow worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived.” Many Americans are now under Satanic deception, as their reactions to Charlie Kirk’s murder attests.
Invest in lead, invest in gold.