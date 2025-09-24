NATO Nations Prepare for War

President Trump believes that despite his words, Putin’s actions show he is not serious about negotiating.

Since the Alaska Summit, Russian attacks on Ukraine have intensified, and a series of recent Russian jet and drone incursions into the airspace of NATO members Poland, Romania, and Estonia have deepened Western fears over the potential for a wider war.

Although Putin denies he is gearing up for a confrontation with NATO, he has repeatedly shown that his word is meaningless, according to the media.

Reuters reports that Germany and France are already making plans for precisely that scenario.

We are told this is standard planning and there is no need to panic.

According to Reuters:

Germany’s armed forces are planning how to treat a potential 1,000 wounded troops per day should a large-scale conflict between NATO and Russia break out, and amid long-standing warnings by the alliance that Moscow could be capable of launching an attack from 2029.

…

Germany’s Surgeon General Ralf Hoffmann told Reuters, “The nature of warfare has changed dramatically in Ukraine. … The Ukrainians often cannot evacuate their wounded fast enough because drones are buzzing overhead everywhere.”

Hoffmann emphasized “the need for prolonged stabilization of injured soldiers – sometimes for hours – at the frontline.”

The wounded would undergo initial treatment at the frontline, before being transported back to Germany for care predominantly in civilian hospitals, Hoffmann added. ….

He estimated a need for approximately 15,000 hospital beds from German hospitals’ total capacity of up to 440,000.

The German military’s 15,000-strong medical service would be expanded to meet future demands, he added.

Germany isn’t the only NATO country making preparations for a possible conflict with Russia. France has “revealed hospitals are preparing for 10,000–50,000 casualties by 2026.”