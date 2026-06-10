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Home Home A Cold-Blooded Murder Brings Out the Psychos

A Cold-Blooded Murder Brings Out the Psychos

By
M Dowling
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0
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Race wasn’t at play in the murder of Austin Metcalf, but the killer, Karmelo Anthony, made it about that to make his defense plausible. However, Karmelo Anthony had no defense. He was a cold-blooded killer. Karmelo killed Austin over a shove.

When the police picked him up, he asked the police if he could make it a self-defense case.

Jasmine is doubling down on her evil race-baiting. She said Karmelo had the right to kill Austin Metcalf. Karmelo was asked to go to his school’s tent and continually escalated, trying to incite Austin and others. When Austin tapped or gave him a slight shove, Karmelo cut a 2 1/2 inch hole in his heart.

Jasmine Crockett is misrepresenting the case to spread racial hate. This case was never about race.

Another creep.

So many evil people.

That includes Cardi B who, as a stripper and hooker, beat up men and robbed them.

It’s not a legal lynching if someone goes to prison for a cold-blooded murder. Karmelo was found guilty by a jury after they reviewed the solid evidence and spoke with 21 witnesses who all said the same basic story.

It’s a tragedy, and the creeps don’t care:

Karmelo was allowed to become this:

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