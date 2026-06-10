A Cold-Blooded Murder Brings Out the Psychos

Race wasn’t at play in the murder of Austin Metcalf, but the killer, Karmelo Anthony, made it about that to make his defense plausible. However, Karmelo Anthony had no defense. He was a cold-blooded killer. Karmelo killed Austin over a shove.

When the police picked him up, he asked the police if he could make it a self-defense case.

Jasmine is doubling down on her evil race-baiting. She said Karmelo had the right to kill Austin Metcalf. Karmelo was asked to go to his school’s tent and continually escalated, trying to incite Austin and others. When Austin tapped or gave him a slight shove, Karmelo cut a 2 1/2 inch hole in his heart.

Jasmine Crockett is misrepresenting the case to spread racial hate. This case was never about race.

🚨 JUST NOW: Jasmine Crockett says Karmelo Anthony was JUSTIFIED IN KlLLING Austin Metcalf because he “didn’t want to be put out in the rain by some random kid” Thank GOD this ghetto hack lost her primary in a landslide. What a freaking loser. Her next career will be… pic.twitter.com/lw2vHvd0eC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2026

Another creep.

REVOLTING: Black guy whines that whites mimic blacks, then pitches a sick TikTok challenge openly mocking Austin Metcalf’s stabbing: stand 3 hours in the sun, grab your throat, throw yourself down gasping for air. Pure evil garbage! pic.twitter.com/Zz5D1Q95Cs — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 10, 2026

So many evil people.

Former Dallas City Council candidate Davante Peters calls to dig up Austin Metcalf’s grave, stab him again, and free Karmelo Anthony pic.twitter.com/3Tfnnii7PF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2026

That includes Cardi B who, as a stripper and hooker, beat up men and robbed them.

Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 10, 2026

It’s not a legal lynching if someone goes to prison for a cold-blooded murder. Karmelo was found guilty by a jury after they reviewed the solid evidence and spoke with 21 witnesses who all said the same basic story.

We have lost our minds. A jury convicted Karmelo Anthony of murder for stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death. Evidence was presented. Witnesses testified. Self-defense was rejected. He got 35 years.

That’s not a “legal lynching.” That’s justice. Crying racism because the… pic.twitter.com/ubmxRTXRiJ — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) June 10, 2026

It’s a tragedy, and the creeps don’t care:

🚨 JUST IN: Austin Metcalf’s father delivered a VERY POWERFUL message straight to his son’s murderer, Karmelo Anthony, after the 35-year prison sentence “You can’t look me in the EYES but you can STAB my f*cking SON!” “You’re going to prison. I forgave you the day it happened.… pic.twitter.com/v1GNwaslBX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2026

Karmelo was allowed to become this: