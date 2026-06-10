They Committed Crimes Against University Officials to Force Them to Break Ties with Israel

The Department of Justice, Eastern District of Michigan, indicted eight conspirators, who threatened University of Michigan leaders, law enforcement, and businesses, including the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. The plan was to commit crimes against them until they broke all ties with Israel.

The university officials refused. After they refused, they spray-painted threats, broke windows, threw glass jars filled with noxious chemicals into family homes,” the federal indictment reads. “They marked their victims with threatening symbols used by Hamas, including red inverted triangles and red handprints. They used the internet and social media to broadcast their message to ensure their threats and commitment to continuing criminal activity were heard by their victims and others who support Israel.”

The 63-page indictment accuses the defendants of using encrypted chats to research, target, and attack victims as well as social media amid a campaign of threats that emerged amid Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, according to the government.

The charges came after top UM officials and their homes had been targeted by demonstrations and vandalism in the past few years as protesters demanded that the university halt its endowment investments in military contractors and Israeli companies because of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

UM regents and officials rejected the demands, arguing that such a move would violate university policy and that the targeted investments comprised a minuscule portion of the endowment.

“In America, we rule by law, not by fear. These alleged threats and attempts to terrorize government officials, businesses, and the Jewish Federation are anti-American. We will counter intimidation with justice,” said U.S. Attorney Gordon.

“No one has the right to threaten, intimidate, and coerce public officials, law enforcement officers, community institutions, or their families. In the dead of night, masked and hooded defendants allegedly threw noxious chemicals through the windows of families’ homes and taped demand letters to their front doors. At every step, they attempted to cover their tracks and delete evidence of their crimes. Those who engage in coordinated campaigns of threats and intimidation should expect to be held fully accountable under federal law,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office.