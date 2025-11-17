A Fascinating Theory on Radical Islam in America

Are the Middle East rulers dumping their crazies on the USA as part of an orchestrated plan? Wall Street Mav thinks so. It’s not unheard of. I had one job where all the nastiest union people from each building were shuffled into mine before I even stepped foot in the door. Having everyone’s radicals is not fun.
I actually don’t think that is the case here, but am sure they don’t mind.
Our administration has invited them in for decades, and the radicals gladly ran with it, along with nice people too, of course. It’s new fertile ground for them to hoe. They can pick at our dead carcass freely here, and half the country will cheer them on while they do it.
The Middle East has been dumping all of their extremists to Europe and the USA intentionally.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran pay to construct mosques in Europe and the USA, pay the salaries of Imams to go there also.
Export the crazies is a strategy. pic.twitter.com/u1kn3p6Hhd
— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 17, 2025
It’s not an old strategy and would not be the first time that it has been done. Be hard to believe that would be sending their model citizens while openly admitting that they hate the US. Way past time to start sending them back. Just in as it was in early part of the founding years of America, the British… Read more »