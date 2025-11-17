A Fascinating Theory on Radical Islam in America

Are the Middle East rulers dumping their crazies on the USA as part of an orchestrated plan? Wall Street Mav thinks so. It’s not unheard of. I had one job where all the nastiest union people from each building were shuffled into mine before I even stepped foot in the door. Having everyone’s radicals is not fun.

I actually don’t think that is the case here, but am sure they don’t mind.

Our administration has invited them in for decades, and the radicals gladly ran with it, along with nice people too, of course. It’s new fertile ground for them to hoe. They can pick at our dead carcass freely here, and half the country will cheer them on while they do it.