The Traitorship of Marjorie Taylor Greene?

President Donald Trump on Sunday night encouraged House Republicans to vote to release the Jeffrey Epstein files and move on from what he calls a “Democrat Hoax”. At the same time, his fight with Marjorie Taylor Greene is blowing up, causing unnecessary hits to the America First movement.

President Trump calling for the release of the files is nothing new. He has previously called for a general release and a judge stopped it. He has not unilaterally ordered full public release of the remaining files via executive order. Legal constraints, multiple agencies’ roles, ongoing congressional and judicial processes, and mixed public statements from the administration explain why a single executive directive has not produced a complete public dump of the Epstein materials, per Factually.co.

Trump Post on the Release

“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown,’” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Using the 25-year-old Epstein case, Democrats have a distraction and it is all they have. People like Thomas Massie and now Marjorie Taylor Greene have played right into it. Democrats had four years to release everything and never said a word. When Republicans tried to get them released through Congress, Democrats blocked it.

President Trump sees this as betrayal. Massie even joined with far-left Ro Khanna to push the issue with a lot of virtue signaling.

Now Massie is saying Trump is fighting to protect his billionaire friends. He has no evidence for that.

Some victim’s parents are demanding a release of names. Why don’t they do that?

The Moot Point

His hesitation to go further in the release, which is happening through Congress slowly, comes from the fact that he sees the case as a cudgel used to beat him.

The media is claiming that the the only reason he is now calling for the release is because Republicans are going to vote for it. However, Speaker Johnson told Republicans to vote for the release and would not have done it without President Trump’s backing.

The Probe

Trump said late last week that he would ask the Justice Department to investigate Epstein’s ties to a slew of high-profile figures linked to the Democratic Party. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday she would launch the investigation, assigning the US attorney in New York’s Southern District, to lead it. Ironically, Democrats are afraid that President Trump is politicizing the department. He can’t interfere with the investigation and nothing will happen if they are innocent.

The MTG Factor

As I have reported before, we should not be fighting each other and that includes Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Trump. People shouldn’t take sides. Let this clear up on its own as the Musk-Trump battle has.

Far-left Ro Khanna said that Trump is out of touch with his own base, taking advantage of the recent split with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The issue is far more than the Epstein files with Representative Greene. She has been going on enemy networks on a number of issues dear to President Trump.

Her recent actions and begging for forgiveness of the left on CNN with Dana Bash is problematic. We all know who Bash’s husband is. It sends up warning signs for some. I don’t think she is in cahoots with Jeremy Bash, but she is giving them fodder.

The Maga, Non-Maga, Super Maga MTG

The MTG who came into office was Maga. Then she went to Kevin McCarthy’s side and that was not Maga. Now, she is super maga, which is good.

MTG said she’s getting pizza deliveries to her home again and one of her companies got a bomb threat. She’s blaming President Trump. The President needs to cool it.

Others are showing some documentation online that Russia is having a field day with her comments, using this against President Trump. This is going to be a very messy divorce.

If she is America First and Maga, she shouldn’t be doing this:

Dana Bash calls out MTG for her hypocrisy: Dana: You posted that President Trump is fuelling “a hotbed of threats against you”. We have seen these types of criticisms from the President at other people. I haven’t heard you speak out until it was directed at you. MTG: That’s… pic.twitter.com/YrqJS46emi — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) November 16, 2025

She keeps throwing President Trump under the bus, and I don’t really want to go after her. My advice to her is to get off CNN.

She was friends with Nick Fuentes, but claimed. she didn’t know him. She was aligned with him and Michelle Malkin when that free speech episode lit up several years ago.

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Dana Bash: “You should have Nick Fuentes on your show”pic.twitter.com/MZfpS0KnuH — Sulaiman Ahmed (@Sulaimanahmed) November 16, 2025

Historically…

MTG had lost all her committee assignments at the beginning of her first term in the House because of her own previous comments.

She wanted committee assignments and made a deal with the devil, namely Kevin McCarthy. She would vote for him for Speaker if she got her committee assignments back. In line with this goal, she viciously attacked Matt Gaetz and her other conservative colleagues. Kevin McCarthy then proceeded to do nothing he said he would do. Matt Gaetz was able to overthrow McCarthy. Only the RINOs wanted him.

As Nick Fuentes says, she had groypers working for her while pretending she barely knew or didn’t know Nick Fuentes. Dana Bash called her out for that and she continued to say she wasn’t friends with him.

MTG’s biggest problem with Trump is he didn’t see her as a senate or gubernatorial candidate because her poll numbers statewide are pathetic.

I have to agree with Alex Jones who says don’t take sides. It’s to no one’s advantage. We are destroying ourselves.

Just pray this dies down and they all shut up before we lose our country.

America First, Always, and Forever.