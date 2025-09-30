A Female Zohran Wants to Be Governor of Georgia

The first Palestinian American woman elected to the Georgia General Assembly, a radical progressive activist, is running to become the state’s next governor.

State Rep. Ruwa Romman, who represents parts of Gwinnett County, is a rising star among progressives, who since 2024 have clashed with moderate Democrats for their stances on various issues including Israel’s war in Gaza and President Trump’s policies.

Romman last year was part of the uncommitted movement, along with people like Rashida Tlaib, that withheld support from Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention because of opposition to President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

She is a foreigner born in Jordan and is a Hamas mouthpiece. The Democrat Party needs to stop allowing foreign insurgents run under their banner. Ruwa is not a Democrat. She spouts the usual far-left talking points and is very supportive of more gun control.

Huge #NotAnotherBomb march in NYC as part of Uncommitted’s largest-ever grassroots mobilization, less than 24 hours before the Democratic National Convention kicks off. pic.twitter.com/TvMKk8dlHj — Arab Americans For Progress (@aaforprogress) August 18, 2024

NEW ENDORSEMENT: “If you want us to be louder, come here and vote uncommitted.” –@RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/8pxuUjq5QG — Arab Americans For Progress (@aaforprogress) February 17, 2024

The 2026 race will be an open contest, as incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is term-limited.

Her video promotes her as a red-blooded Georgian, but she’s a foreign troublemaker and a Democrat Socialist (aka Communist).

According to RAIR, she was the Communications Director for CAIR Georgia—a group tied to radical agendas that should be banned.

CAIR, the self-describe “Muslim civil rights” org, has been accused of pushing divisive ideologies and shielding extremists under the guise of advocacy.

CAIR is backing communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani for Mayor of New York City, which Romman also supports.