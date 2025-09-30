Oppressor News: Trans Surfer Dude Takes Sponsorship from Women

Rip Curl, a famous New Zealand-based surfing brand, dropped Bethany Hamilton from their ad campaigns a few months back. She lost her arm in a shark attack as a 13-year-old and kept on surfing. The company switched her out for Sasha Lowerson.

Lowerson was advertising women’s surfing. Their contempt of women is very clear. The company replaced a courageous woman, an excellent role model for girls, with a man who wears a dress.

They will tell you he’s oppressed, but who is really oppressed?

Their hatred of women could not be clearer. Sasha is a male, an obvious male, pretending to be a woman and he exploited his ‘transgenderism’ to cheat her or another woman out of a spot promoting the brand.

Go Woke, Go Broke

After a boycott in Australia, Rip Curl, a division of KMD, has since cut the unattractive male pretender from social media accounts. Australians called for a national boycott, including the slogan #StopReplacingWomen and it has been effective.

The company put this guy on their Instagram page to feature Rip Curl Women as part of the companies Meet the Local Heroes of Western Australia Campaign. Months before, they severed ties with Bethany Hamilton, one of the world’s most famous surfers, for objecting to men pretending to be women taking women’s places in sports.

There is no such thing as a transgender anyone. The left is euthemizing a fantasy. Men who dress as women or pretend to be women are transvestites.

Even though Rip Curl removed Lowerson, people in Australia still want a boycott.

Clearly, the company wanted to punish Bethany for her beliefs. They stuck it to her, as they say.

It’s much harder for women to make a living from sport and now men are not only taking podium spots and prize money they are taking sponsorship deals!@bethanyhamilton was and still is the type of amazing role model girls need. @ripcurl are a disgrace. https://t.co/STpAoKPjL0 — Wendy (@me2intheuk) January 26, 2024