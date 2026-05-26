A Gold Star Wife’s Simple Request Is Answered: You Might Cry

A Gold Star wife made a simple request on X for Memorial Day. She couldn’t get to Arlington National Cemetery and asked if anyone visiting would take a picture of his grave.

The request: This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60.

People came; many came to his grave. We included a few. And here is her response.

“When I made that post yesterday, I truly thought maybe one or two people might stop by if they happened to already be at Arlington this weekend. I never imagined that nearly twenty years later, Alan’s grave would be surrounded by flowers, flags, prayers, and strangers speaking his name on Memorial Day. Thank you for showing up for him today. Thank you to everybody else who did too. As a Gold Star family, there’s always this quiet fear that over time, people move on and your person slowly fades into history. Y’all reminded me today that Alan is still remembered, still honored, and still matters. I can’t fully put into words what that means to us.”

When I made this post, I truly believed it was a long shot. Living in Arkansas, we’re not always able to make the trip to Arlington National Cemetery every Memorial Day, and there’s always a little guilt that comes with that. But seeing complete strangers offer to visit Alan,… https://t.co/xYkjfgGz84 — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) May 25, 2026

Some of those who came:

And for those wondering, I grabbed @TulsiGabbard’s challenge coin she left on SSG Shaw’s gravestone and will be shipping it out to @SharrellAnne2. This is truly an awesome gift from Director Gabbard. pic.twitter.com/kBsabGH6m6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 25, 2026

SSG Alan Shaw enlisted as a Marine, and returned to service in the Army. He was killed in Iraq on February 9 during combat operations, earning the Bronze Star. Thank you @Johnny_Joey for sharing so many could visit today, and read more about him here – https://t.co/WOk2QbqXme pic.twitter.com/WBp4rCaX89 — Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) May 25, 2026

Sharell – today I visited my great grandfather at Arlington and came to visit Alan for you! He continues to be remembered pic.twitter.com/p1e3zs1Ane — Domineau Wiley (@domineauspizza) May 25, 2026

A grateful nation mourns with you Sharrell. I would love for you to share a story about Alan with us. With sincere gratitude ❤️💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/Tz0x4xIAux — Val (Persinger) Webster (@Val_Webster22) May 25, 2026

Stopped by on our way to visit my Dad in Section 64 🫡 ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/i8yv9tMi4H — Jenn (@PumaSsister) May 25, 2026

God bless you and your family pic.twitter.com/uaVAKUW83p — Hokie Hank (@HankTheHokie) May 25, 2026

Thank you for giving your all. pic.twitter.com/h2tOZtM6Ba — Thomas Almanza (@ThomasAlmanza) May 25, 2026

Margot Cleveland asked Mrs. Sharrell what her husband was like. Mrs. Sharell responded:

“Alan was the funniest person I’ve ever known. Loud in the best way. The kind of man whose presence filled a room the second he walked into it. His laugh was always genuine, and people were naturally drawn to him. He was a leader, but not in the loud, self-important way some people try to be. People followed him because they trusted him. He loved hard and fought harder, and he was fiercely devoted to the people he cared about. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend long before he became my husband. We were young and messy and imperfect sometimes, but through all of it, he was my best friend. I’ll forever be thankful that out of everybody in this world, he chose us. Thank you for asking about him. Talking about him through the years has played a huge role in our healing process.“