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A Gold Star Wife’s Simple Request Is Answered: You Might Cry

By
M Dowling
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0
46
Photo shared on X by Mrs. Sharrell

A Gold Star wife made a simple request on X for Memorial Day. She couldn’t get to Arlington National Cemetery and asked if anyone visiting would take a picture of his grave.

The request: This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60.

People came; many came to his grave. We included a few. And here is her response.

“When I made that post yesterday, I truly thought maybe one or two people might stop by if they happened to already be at Arlington this weekend. I never imagined that nearly twenty years later, Alan’s grave would be surrounded by flowers, flags, prayers, and strangers speaking his name on Memorial Day. Thank you for showing up for him today. Thank you to everybody else who did too. As a Gold Star family, there’s always this quiet fear that over time, people move on and your person slowly fades into history. Y’all reminded me today that Alan is still remembered, still honored, and still matters. I can’t fully put into words what that means to us.”

Some of those who came:

Margot Cleveland asked Mrs. Sharrell what her husband was like. Mrs. Sharell responded:

“Alan was the funniest person I’ve ever known. Loud in the best way. The kind of man whose presence filled a room the second he walked into it. His laugh was always genuine, and people were naturally drawn to him. He was a leader, but not in the loud, self-important way some people try to be. People followed him because they trusted him. He loved hard and fought harder, and he was fiercely devoted to the people he cared about. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend long before he became my husband. We were young and messy and imperfect sometimes, but through all of it, he was my best friend. I’ll forever be thankful that out of everybody in this world, he chose us. Thank you for asking about him. Talking about him through the years has played a huge role in our healing process.“

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