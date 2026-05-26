Spencer Pratt Tells the Shocking Truth About Homelessness to ABC: Must-Watch

Finally, someone tells the truth about the homeless in California. They are drug addicts. There are places for these people to live, but they want to live on the street, continuing to shoot up and abuse dogs.

Spencer Pratt gives a full and honest appraisal of the busing-in of homeless people. Some are criminals who need to be in prison, and others need the help they aren’t getting.

As he explains in the second clip, these homeless programs are big business for greedy, corrupt people.

“They’re not homeless; they’re drug addicts… These people have been bused in by scam rehabs, scam NGOs, and scam homeless nonprofits.”

“They’re all going to Seattle, where the mayor will welcome them.”

Here is his in-depth address on homelessness. More than 90% are drug addicts, and cartels are active on the street with these people and are trying the drugs out on dogs.

Pratt is a courageous, common-sense candidate who will help these poor addicts.

This is a must-watch: