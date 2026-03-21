A GOPer Wants to Tie Ukraine Funding to $200B Requested for Iran War

According to The Daily Caller, Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick reportedly raised the possibility of adding funding for Ukraine to the $200 billion the Pentagon is requesting from Congress for the war in Iran. We have to deal with the Democrats, who will make unreasonable demands, Trump doesn’t need him.

Fitzpatrick voted against the Big, Beautiful Bill because it didn’t include billions in aid to Ukraine. Fitzpatrick was the only Republican ‘no’ vote.

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick visited Ukraine’s frontline and signed a shell for Putin reading, “Peace through strength.” “It was a great honor to deliver a very ‘personal’ message to Putin from the frontline near Russia’s border. The message hit its mark,” he said. pic.twitter.com/5tdKyfpweC — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) April 19, 2025

Fitzpatrick’s seat is targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, but Cook says it will likely go Republican.

Secretary Hegseth requested $200 billion for Operation Epic Fury and other improvements.

We are $38 trillion in debt, and more money to Ukraine prolongs a five-year war that only ends in death for both sides.

Ukraine has blown much of the money because so many of the officials are corrupt. President Zelensky is a deep state puppet. He works closely with the UN, WEF, the EU, and all globalists.

Fiscal Times reports: Resistance to the $200 billion Iran war request spans party lines. Sen. Chuck Schumer called it “preposterous” and a “dangerous risk,” while Rep. Lauren Boebert vowed to oppose any war supplementals, citing domestic economic struggles. Members of the House Freedom Caucus, such as Reps. Chip Roy and Andy Ogles, have not ruled out support but demand spending offsets, while some Democrats, including Rep. Mike Levin, criticize the lack of strategy and justification.

Chuck Schumer loves the Ukraine war but not the Iran war, which I don’t love, but which does more for America than Ukraine does.

The Pentagon says the $200 billion would sustain combat operations, replenish munitions, and expand defense production capacity. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth would also use the resources for both current and future operations.