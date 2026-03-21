The Mad Globalists: Shakespeare Is Dead

US schools have replaced English literature and the masters like Shakespeare with poorly written woke tales of victims of white Europeans. Now, even England is destroying its brilliant writers. They plan to decolonize his birthplace, claiming Shakespeare is used to promote “white supremacy.” This is pure racism in the name of erasing racism from hundreds of years ago.

The trust is now “decolonizing” its collection of artifacts to “create a more inclusive museum experience.” In other words, they are rewriting history. Stalin would be so proud.

The museum curators will carry out further analysis on the “impact of colonialism” on world history and the ways in which “Shakespeare’s work has played a part in this,” reports GB News.

The change comes as the playwright receives significant posthumous backlash against his works—many of which have had trigger warnings for racism, sexism, and violence.

Several years ago, findings of a research project between Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust and the University of Birmingham’s Dr. Helen Hopkins indicated that the writer’s works “benefits the ideology of white European supremacy,” The Telegraph reports.

White Europeans, overall, improved the world and brought culture and education to remote areas, and now they must pay by being told they offered nothing and worse.