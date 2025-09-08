A “Massive Scandal” of How Bad D.C. Crime Really Is

House Chief of staff Stephen Miller warned today that an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into whether Washington D.C. officials manipulated crime statistics is in the process of uncovering a “massive scandal.”

During today’s press conference, Miller told reporters that when the results of the investigation are made public, “It will stun you,” adding “even though DC had the worst crime in America – honestly measured – it dramatically understated how bad it was.”

The DoJ uncovered evidence that was manipulated so outrageously that some murders and homicides were falsely reported as accidents. He told reporters that the full extent of the manipulation “will be uncovered and it will all be brought to light.”

Miller has also visited with police officers in the city who tell him that members of the public are going up to them and thanking them for finally being able to enjoy their parks and “walk freely at night without having to worry about being robbed or mugged.”

I guess that was all acceptable to Democrat leadership since they did nothing about it.

Last month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer received a letter from a whistleblower who warned of the manipulation. Commander Michael Pulliam of MPD District 3 was reported last month to have been under investigation for manipulating crime statistics. At the time Mayor Bowser said that the leadership only found anomalies in one district.

Given the horrific crimes residents have experienced, this seems like criminal malfeasance. Someone should pay so it doesn’t keep happening. People have been raped, robbed, and murdered. This is very serious since the policies are pro-criminal.