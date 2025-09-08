Macron Has to Find His 5th Prime Minister in 20 Months

The French parliament ousted the second Prime Minister in under a year. Francois Bayrou lost to a motion of no confidence in France’s National Assembly as lawmakers on the left and the right rejected his plans for stinging budget cuts. That is instability to the government. Bayrou was trying to resolve their economic crisis.

Nine months before, Prime Minister Mike Michel Barnier was deposed. French President Emmanuel Macron will be looking for his 5th Prime Minister in just twenty months.

Macron is hanging in despite a very divided country, but he can’t run again in 2027. He’s termed out.

The National Rally party, allegedly far right, is currently leading in the polls. That is despite the fact that its head Marine Le Pen is barred from office because of her phony embezzlement conviction. She is appealing, but the left is hoping to imprison her before 2027. I really don’t know if this party is far right. The left calls everyone who doesn’t agree with them far right. NBC News is very far-left and they published the report I’m referencing.

France does have a serious national debt crisis and the previous two prime ministers we’re trying to solve it. The budget deficit last year reached 5.8% of its gross domestic product. The average European Union deficit is 3.1%. The EU target is 3.%.

No one could run a government like this, much less the far-left Macron.