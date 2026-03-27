A Most Powerful Video: Before and After in El Salvador

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele posted a video of El Salvador before and after. It is very powerful. It’s also true that parts of New York City look like the before in El Salvador. That is true of many cities in the United States.

BREAKING El Salvador President Nayibr Bukele just posted a VERY powerful video showing before and after transformations of El Salvador thanks to Nayib Bukele’s leadership Takes your breathe away seeing the difference Trump’s policies work Worldwide ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xn3FhJOx3F — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) March 27, 2026

America’s Future If We Don’t Change Course

Here is New York City. You can’t blame Mayor Mamdani yet, but you can blame communism. This started after Mayor Bloomberg left office, when communist Mayor DeBlasio stepped into Gracie Mansion.

Mamdani’s NyC…. They’re Selling Drugs Out of Tents in the Sidewalk… pic.twitter.com/2JZKnosoqt — (@Emilio2763) February 12, 2026

San Francisco:

Just a reminder on @NewsNation 9 eastern this evening an O’Reilly special: The Decline and Fall of San Francisco. Hope you check it out. pic.twitter.com/2LeHPFOOy0 — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) March 27, 2026

Philadelphia: