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Home Shorts A Most Powerful Video: Before and After in El Salvador

A Most Powerful Video: Before and After in El Salvador

By
M Dowling
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0
197

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele posted a video of El Salvador before and after. It is very powerful. It’s also true that parts of New York City look like the before in El Salvador. That is true of many cities in the United States.

America’s Future If We Don’t Change Course

Here is New York City. You can’t blame Mayor Mamdani yet, but you can blame communism. This started after Mayor Bloomberg left office, when communist Mayor DeBlasio stepped into Gracie Mansion.

San Francisco:

Philadelphia:

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