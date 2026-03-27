Democrat States Push Failing Recycling Programs on to Companies [Consumers]

Democrat-led states’ failing recycling programs are shifting the blame and expenses to producers and distributors. Recycling, in many cases, exists to continue its own existence.

Recycling advocacy groups want to reverse the drop in recycling, so they are pushing states to pass Extended Producer Responsibility laws that hold companies financially responsible for ensuring their products are recycled. That gets immediately passed onto the consumer.

Businesses warn that these laws will result in higher prices and force some companies to stop doing business in states with EPR laws.

Seven states have enacted EPR packaging laws targeting companies that produce plastic, paper, glass, metal, and cardboard, as well as packaging materials used for consumer products. Nonprofits, which are often as corrupt as NGOs, implement EPR laws in some states and often earn millions in fees from companies. The money is used to implement recycling regulations and fund programs to boost recycling.

Washington just passed an EPR law. They say it will make the recycling system “more affordable, convenient, and equitable for all.”

It hasn’t yet. Businesses explain that the increased costs to businesses are passed down to consumers.

California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, and Oregon have passed similar EPR statutes.

The string of new EPR laws follows a nationwide decline in recycling rates, particularly for plastics. The rate of recycling plastics has dropped from a peak of about 9.5% in 2014 to around 5%. Recycling rates for all materials have fallen slightly in recent years to around 32%, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

They Can’t Be Recycled

Plastic materials, including plastic drink bottles, are nearly impossible to recycle, say waste management experts, because plastics come in so many varieties and must be collected and sorted separately. They also become more difficult to recycle over time.

Only a fraction of the plastics collected for recycling today can be turned into a new product, and for companies, it’s much cheaper to manufacture a new plastic product than to make something out of recycled material.

In Washington, if a business doesn’t comply, it is fined $25,000 per day.

Oregon sought and won a temporary stay. The consequences will be too severe if it is implemented. Most businesses can’t absorb the costs. It’s another tax they can’t afford.

Even Gov. Newsom put the EPR law on hold because of the costs.