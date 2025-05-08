A Pope Has Been Chosen: Pope Prevost

White smoke is signaling a new Pope. It’s Pope Robert Francis Prevost, originally from Chicago.

He is the first American Pope and will take the name Leo XIV.

identity of the new pontiff is expected to be announced shortly. Cardinals sequestered in the Sistine Chapel decided on the second day of their conclave.

Whatever he says from the balcony will show the direction of his papacy. The attention it’s getting is like watching the Beatles on Ed Sullivan’s show in 1964.

We will post his name here. It’s not Donald Trump.

