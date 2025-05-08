Breaking: Trump Will Nominate Someone Else for DC Attorney

President Trump just announced that he’ll be nominating someone else for the US Attorney job in DC since Thom Tillis tanked Ed Martin. He will give Ed Martin a position in the Department of Justice.
#BREAKING: Trump announces he will be nominating a new U.S. Attorney for DC, and will bring Ed Martin into the DOJ pic.twitter.com/vhHYTcQxdG
“He is a terrific person. He wasn’t getting the support… We have somebody else we’ll be announcing over the next two days that will be…
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2025
