“Biden Inc” Is Running Out of Money

Reporter Mark Halperin has a big scoop, and his scoops are usually accurate. A source “very familiar with the Bidens” tells Mark Halperin that “Biden Inc.,” the family business that generated millions of dollars in revenue to support the family lifestyle, has dried up.

“The trough is empty, the spigot is turned off,” says Mark. “Biden Inc. needs a source of revenue.”

Joe’s earning power is insufficient, and “Hunter does not have great earning capacity.”

Joe and Jill Biden’s appearance on “The View” today comes as they try to keep the flow of money coming.

The money is running out now that Joe Biden can’t grift off people with his name and title. The only business for the Biden family was Joe.

If Biden had won the presidency, he could have grifted to the end of his days. The Democrat party just wanted a puppet, and he was good for that.

Now he’s out giving interviews. He gave one to the BBC, and it was terrible. I can’t imagine he’s in tremendous demand.

However, Biden is going on tour to talk about his accomplishments.

Sen. Kennedy talked about Biden’s accomplishments on Newsmax last night:

Biden was boring, bitter, and trite during the BBC interview.

Here he is on The View. He still thinks a riot was an insurrection.

Joe & Jill on the View. Here’s Biden, unable to answer a question about his health. Jill has to finish it for him. This, after that awful interview with the BBC. It’s almost as if Biden is showing his decline intentionally to get back at the Dems & media. pic.twitter.com/nSwpSr5Lg1 — Nick Kayal (@NickKayal) May 8, 2025

