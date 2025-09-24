A US Rep Calls for Abolishing ICE

After Congress refused to censure radical leftist Ilhan Omar, she mocked Congress publicly. She has been more aggressive and vicious since.

The Minnesota Democrat quoted a debunked story of a five-year old autistic child, and then used the story to demand ICE be abolished.

The mother in the story had said ICE were holding her child, but the truth is the father, a criminal here illegally, had abandoned the child as he tried to escape ICE.

The Story

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) quickly called it out.

Omar was referencing a story from NBC News titled, “Video shows ICE with 5-year-old girl while agents attempt to arrest her father.” It had been deleted by the outlet.

Omar used it to say on X, “This is vile and beyond cruel. Abolish ICE.”

Without providing any context on the case or the arrest, NBC reported that the footage was obtained by Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra and showed “Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a 5-year-old girl, whose mother says she is autistic, while agents attempted to arrest her father near their Massachusetts home.”

Then they made the father into a victim.

DHS Called the Congenital Liar Ilhan

“This is a vile lie [Ilhan Omar’s] habitual lies and demonization of our law enforcement is what’s cruel,” McLaughlin wrote. “ICE agents NEVER used a 5-year-old girl as ‘bait.’ The criminal illegal alien target —with previous arrests for domestic abuse and strangulation, among other charges—ABANDONED his own child in a car,” the post continued.

Why is Omar allowed to remain in Congress and sit on committees? Democrat Socialists should not be allowed in the Democrat Party. They are subversives operating as communists. She hates America and wants to take us down.