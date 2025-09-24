Gavin Newsom’s Rhetoric Will Get People Killed

After the murder of Charlie Kirk by a leftist, Gavin Newsom went on a continuous verbal rant and in the clip below, he claimed there won’t be an election in 2028.

He knows what he is doing. He is looking for one of the radicals to kill people.

Newsom isn’t stupid, but he probably is a sociopath. Many of the Democrats are out lying about the murder, claiming a maga did it. They started calling Republicans Hitler and Nazis right after Charlie’s murder.

If you are mentally ill or just full of hatred, what would you do after Gavin Newsom claimed we are on the precipice of living under a dictatorship?

This kind of rhetoric is extremely dangerous. He is telling an already inflamed portion of the population that unless they "wake up" (which means perhaps – do something?) elections is America will be over in 2028. What is the purpose of this? https://t.co/beZtdNpOE0 — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) September 24, 2025

We just had a crazed leftist shoot up an ICE facility. Democrats don’t care. They will just claim he was Maga and it is Republicans who are inciting the angriest and most disturbed among us.

Chuck U is firmly on the side of criminals. He wants to disarm the innocent instead of calling disarming gangs.