A Warning for Donald Trump from Michael Savage

I don’t agree with everything Michael Savage says in this clip about the election losses, but I agree with most of it. See what you think. He does think it’s an indictment against Trump and that most of America is not on board with his agenda.

Personally, I think the New York City vote was due to the radicals who worked hard for it, while we had Curtis Sliwa, who I don’t see as a good candidate. Most people I know in New York feel the same way. We know him too well. He wasn’t a serious candidate. However, the losses hit Georgia, Mississippi, California, New Jersey, and Virginia. It was a massive loss.

Savage, who is on for a half hour Sunday nights on Newsmax, said the shutdown is blamed on the Republicans. That is what polls say.

He said Trump spent the year on the Middle East making donors happy but not the average American, quoting a writer at the Daily Beast which was reposted by Mike Cernovich.

Savage wants Trump to get back on the economy and fast or we are going to lose the mid-terms and the monsters will impeach him again, and Gavin Newsom could be president if we don’t change course. Savage believes Hispanics hate Republicans and only voted for Trump to fix the economy and the border. However, they don’t want him deporting landscapers and storekeeps.

He makes a very intriguing case.