President Trump Demands an End to the Filibuster

President Trump will not get any of his agenda passed unless the senators end the filibuster. We should return to the Constitution which required a simple majority. Senators arbitrarily changed it to 60. Perhaps the filibuster is not even constitutional. If President Trump sues the Senate to end it, would he possibly win? I don’t know.

Since President Trump isn’t a king, he can’t just overrule the legislature. They need to wake up, and are too hesitant in the face of far-left aggression.

I never thought I’d agree on this issue. The filibuster gives the minority party a voice, but it’s clear Democrats will end it. At least we have a shot of survival if President Trump can get his agenda passed.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said today, “We know if Democrats are ever given the keys back to power in Washington, they will end the filibuster!”

“Forty-nine of them in their party already voted to do it.”

“The only reason it got held up is because two voted against — and those two are no longer here!” [Senators Sinema and Manchin]

“Republicans must get TOUGH”.

President Trump made it clear they must end the filibuster to restore the Republican so legislation can move. There is too much at stake. Democrats already said they would stack the Court and make Puerto Rico and D.C. states to win four more senators. They would have one-party rule. All they care about is power.

TRUMP SENDS THE FINAL WARNING · DURING A CLOSED-DOOR SESSION, TRUMP MADE IT CLEAR WHAT MUST HAPPEN NEXT. THE MESSAGE WAS DIRECT, UNFILTERED, AND ABSOLUTE. · END THE FILIBUSTER AND RESTORE THE REPUBLIC. ONLY THEN CAN THE NEW LEGISLATION MOVE. NO MAIL-IN VOTING. NO CASH BAIL. NO… pic.twitter.com/jDA9am9ERd — Paul White Gold Eagle (@PaulGoldEagle) November 8, 2025

Democrats are now far-left and they abused the filibuster. They will continue to abuse it.

1917 – Woodrow Wilson changed Senate rules so a 2/3 vote would end debate & overcome a filibuster. 1975 – It was lowered to 60 votes. 2025 – Democrats have spent 40 DAYS holding paychecks of Americans hostage & weaponizing their pain for politics. We must END THE FILIBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/acfLJ8IHcB — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 9, 2025

Republicans need to WAKE UP! “Chuck Schumer’s plan gives $25 BILLION to criminals and $35 BILLION to insurance companies every year — that’s what Obamacare costs taxpayers. Every day this shutdown drags on, I’m more convinced we need to END the filibuster and start fighting… pic.twitter.com/FibjL8WVep — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 8, 2025