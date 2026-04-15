A Whistleblower, a Coup Attempt, & a Shocking Cover Up

As reported two days ago, Eric Ciaramella, the whistleblower in the Ukraine impeachment, admitted that he lied. He had no information. He anonymously accused Trump of linking military aid for Ukraine to a demand for an investigation into alleged Biden corruption in that country. That information was kept secret until recently, after the statute of limitations had passed. There is so much more to this story. For example, why didn’t John Ratcliffe reveal this in 2019? Why didn’t Schiff get charged along with the fake whistleblower?

It was all in the Inspector General’s report.

Conservative Treehouse has noted that ICIG Michael Atkinson, at the time of his testimony on September 19, 2019, and October 4, 2019, to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, was not in a classified session. It was a closed-door meeting, but not classified. The people present were representatives Schiff, Himes, Seawell, Carson, Speier, Quigley, Swalwell, Castro, Heck, Welch, Maloney, Demmings, Krishnamoorthi, Nunes, Conway, Turner, Wenstrup, Stewart, Stefanik, Hurd, and Ratcliffe. At the time of the 2019 hearing, any member could’ve immediately gone to the microphone and told Americans that Ciaramella lied, but no one did. Later, Adam Schiff classified the Inspector General Atkinson testimony to hide it.

Notice the names of the Republicans who knew and could have said something: Turner, Nunes, Stefanik, etc., and RATCLIFFE, now the CIA director.

This was exculpatory evidence that should have been presented at the Impeachment trial. It destroys the underpinnings of the claim against Trump. There was no justification for it but a lie. The reverse was true as we all suspected. Biden was guilty of trying to extort Ukraine.

It wasn’t until later that Adam Schiff classified the Atkinson testimony to hide it.

Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Mary McCord, Dan Goldman, Barry Burke, Steven Castor, and Norm Eisen drove the lawfare impeachment. None of those are a surprise since they continually set up other hoaxes to overturn the president and quash his agenda. These individuals are not facing consequences for this coup and other hoaxes. They continued to weaponize the ongoing investigation classification to keep the impeachment effort going, and continue the lawfare. Still, they retain their law licenses. Is the corruption too widespread? Why is Mary McCord always involved, and why is she never investigated?

The Atkinson ICIG information used to impeach President Trump was never accessible to him. You can see from the list that some Republicans knew this. It’s especially disconcerting to know that John Ratcliffe was one of those present who kept silent.

Why didn’t Ratcliffe release the information when he questioned Atkinson on December 9, 2019?

President Trump fired ICIG Michael Atkinson on April 3, 2020, and then appointed John Ratcliffe as DNI. He was confirmed on May 26, 2020. This was after the impeachment acquittal. Why didn’t John Ratcliffe, then the DNI, release this information? He could’ve easily declassified it and released it. We should have known at that time. We didn’t find out until DNI Tulsi Gabbard recently asked for it.

Could someone please clarify why John Ratcliffe did not release the report when he left in 2020? Could it have anything to do with the statute of limitations?

Here is Ratcliffe in March of this year, stating that Adam Schiff covertly conspired with the impeachment whistleblower, CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella, in an attempt to overthrow the sitting president of the United States. Schiff met with Ciaramella before he lied. Ratcliffe could have told us much sooner.

FLASHBACK: CIA Director John Ratcliffe says Adam Schiff secretly conspired with fake impeachment whistleblower Eric Ciaramella to overthrow the sitting President, and the Intelligence Community Inspector General confirms it. pic.twitter.com/mJsseWORdr — @amuse (@amuse) December 20, 2025

Here is more on the records from Catherine Herridge:

NEW RECORDS VIA

ATKINSON TRANSCRIPTS – First Trump Impeachment + Whistleblower Motive Whistleblower met with Democrats on House Intelligence Committee (then led by Adam Schiff) BEFORE reporting his allegations to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. October 2019: then Congressman, now

Ratcliffe nailed the timeline in a closed-door briefing with Intelligence Community Watchdog Michael Atkinson. – Trump/Zelensky call July 25th 2019 – Whistleblower complaint filed August 12th – Ratcliffe questioned what happened during those 18 days. Ratcliffe: The whistleblower did not disclose to you that he or she had contact with HPSCI (House Intelligence Committee)? Atkinson: The answer to that is yes. The answer to that is yes. Atkinson: On the urgent disclosure form, there’s a question that the complainant is asked about who they have reported the violation to…and one of the boxes is the congressional intelligence committees. The complainant did not check that box.

NEW RECORDS VIA @DNIGabbard @RepRickCrawford ATKINSON TRANSCRIPTS – First Trump Impeachment + Whistleblower Motive Whistleblower met with Democrats on House Intelligence Committee (then led by Adam Schiff) BEFORE reporting his allegations to the Intelligence Community… pic.twitter.com/x7A1IxHLLO — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 13, 2026

Here is Adam Schiff, the corrupt Senator from California.

Trump’s dead of night decision to fire ICIG Michael Atkinson is another blatant attempt to gut the independence of the Intelligence Community and retaliate against those who dare to expose presidential wrongdoing. It puts our country and national security at even greater risk. pic.twitter.com/Pnm7chdIkl — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 4, 2020

More details here.