Axelrod Enlisted Pope Leo to Turn Catholics Against Trump by November

Pope Leo met with shadowy Democrat operative David Axelrod, and together they appear to have decided the Pope could help defeat the Trump agenda in November. Pope Leo XIV is spouting Democrat talking points, pushing open borders, and assailing President Trump’s character to turn Catholics against Republicans and the agenda before the midterms. I don’t think it will work. Conservative Catholics don’t want what they have on their POLITICAL, not RELIGIOUS, agenda. As a Catholic, I will not question the Pope’s heart in this. He firmly believes in his leftist ideology.

The Evidence

First, the Pope met with Axelrod; then came the ad hominem attacks.

In Pope Leo’s Saturday prayer service at the Vatican, he said:

“Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!”

Leo said the “delusion of omnipotence” fueling the war is “becoming increasingly unpredictable and aggressive. He said families are becoming “destabilized,” meaning illegal alien families.

Leo appealed to “leaders of nations”—though he did not name President Donald Trump or others involved in the conflict—saying, “To them, we cry out: Stop! It is time for peace,” urging them to “sit at the table of dialogue and mediation.”

So, he didn’t mention President Trump. Who did he mean? He obviously meant Donald Trump.

Pope Leo suggested that President Trump threatened him. Completely untrue. Trump didn’t “attack” or threaten the Pope. Read President Trump’s post. It was a criticism. The Pope knows he has nothing to fear. The remark was gratuitous.

“I have no fear of neither the Trump administration nor of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel.”

Pope Leo XIV said that he will continue to speak out “loudly” against war, stressing that his role is to preach the Gospel, not to enter into political disputes.… pic.twitter.com/p1yIIn8fuR — EWTN News (@EWTNews) April 13, 2026

Prior to this, he insulted President Trump over his pro-life views, conflating innocent babies with murderous criminals. He knew President Trump would take the comment to heart. It was an attack on Donald Trump’s view of the death penalty.

“Someone who says I’m against abortion but is in favour of the death penalty is not really pro-life,” Pope Leo said. “Someone who says I’m against abortion but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States, I don’t know if that’s pro-life.” https://t.co/FPd5EcusO8 pic.twitter.com/ZZt1YHXFMS — The Catholic Herald (@CatholicHerald) October 2, 2025

The following 60 Minutes message by Democrats, who happen to be Cardinals, omitted some important points. They are worried about the “people” who are not here legally and have no moral right to come here. The Cardinals want to have an open border for people here illegally who work and seem to be good people. They make no mention of the crimes committed thanks to open borders. It is NOT a victimless crime. Children were trafficked and are now abused for labor and sex. Women were raped while coming to the country. Criminals and terrorists are now in the country, and we will pay for it for decades. This is what these Cardinals want: no deportations, no roundups.