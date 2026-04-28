ABC News Will Not Fire Jimmy Kimmel

ABC will not fire Jimmy Kimmel for his “joke” referring to the First Lady looking beautiful as the “expectant widow.” He made the joke shortly before a madman tried to kill President Trump.

In a post on X, White House communications director Steven Cheung used an expletive to describe Kimmel and blasted him for making a “disgusting joke” and “doubling down on that joke instead of doing the decent thing by apologizing.”

“ABC needs to fire him immediately,” Cheung said in part, echoing a demand made by President Donald Trump.

Kimmel addressed the backlash at the top of his show Monday, framing his “widow” comment as a joke about the 23-year age difference between the Trumps.

Oh, sure.

“It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am. It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination,” Kimmel said, adding that he believes the country should reject “hateful and violent rhetoric.”

Kimmel’s latest monologue had topped 2.2 million views on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” YouTube channel as of Tuesday morning.

Jimmy Kimmel’s entire career is based on taunting the Trumps. ABC News and Disney know that. He brings in some decent profits.