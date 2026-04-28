Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted a Second Time

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by the Justice Department for a second time, the AP reports. The move revives a prosecution effort that had collapsed late last year. A grand jury indicted Comey last year over a death threat he posted to Instagram.

The left claims the indictment is about revenge.

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The specific charges are unknown. However, they stem from an image he briefly shared on Instagram last year. The image showed seashells arranged in the sand to form the numbers “86 47.” He was indicted in the Eastern District of North Carolina, a source told CBS News.

Comey was interviewed last May by Secret Service agents about the post. Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said at the time that the former FBI leader had “just called for the assassination” of the president. She added that the Secret Service would investigate and “respond appropriately.”

Assassins have tried to kill the President three times, and there were many other threats. After the former FBI Director posted the message to Instagram, it became the subject of chants and placards by angry far-left mobs protesting and rioting.

CNN first reported that Comey had been indicted again.

The reason the first indictment failed was primarily that the lawyer was allegedly not properly assigned.

Comey moved to dismiss the indictment on the ground that Ms. Halligan, the sole prosecutor who presented the case to the grand jury, was unlawfully appointed in violation of 28 U.S.C. § 546 and the Constitution’s Appointments Clause.

“All actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment were unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside,” the judge said.

And the case was dismissed.